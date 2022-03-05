Embal residents resent denial of direct service to Coimbatore

March 05, 2022 19:50 IST

Residents of Embal and surrounding towns in Pudukottai district are sore over what they term as “inaction” of the State-owned transport corporations to their demand for direct bus service to Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Hundreds of people of Embal and neighbouring areas, including Irumbanadu, Kurungalur, Madhagam, Kannangudi, Mithravayal, and Okkur, have migrated to Coimbatore and Tiruppur to work in textile, mills, foundries and other production units. They frequently visit their home towns on holidays and weekends. Similarly, a large number of students belonging to various places around Embal have also been studying in engineering and nursing colleges in Coimbatore. In the absence of direct bus services to western cities of the State, the migrant workers and students have been forced to change buses en route and towns, and undergo a tiresome and time-consuming journey.

With the aim of connecting Embal with the western cities and town, a group of like-minded people formed Embal Development Group several months ago to press for the direct bus service. They submitted numerous petitions to various authorities of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) seeking steps for operating direct buses to Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

Considering the demand of the people to be genuine, MPs Karti Chidambaram, M.M. Abdullah and Nawaskani too intervened and reached out to Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan, for suitable steps.

But, there has been no progress on the demand. The Embal Development Group, which is relentlessly pursuing the demand, claims that SETC and the TNSTC, Kumbakonam, which are supposed to take needy steps, have not been proactive in meeting the demand.

“If we approach SETC authorities, they ask us to meet TNSTC authorities. But, the TNSTC officials maintain that plying long distance buses beyond 250 km comes under purview of SETC. We feel that we are the sufferer,” says P. Perinbanathan, coordinator, Embalam Development Group.

Stating that direct buses had already been operated from Embal to Chennai and a bus was being operated between Tiruchi-Rameswaram via Embal, he said that a direct bus service to Coimbatore was a need of the hour, emphasising that the transport authorities should take immediate steps to fulfil the long pending demand of the people.