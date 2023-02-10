ADVERTISEMENT

Elite, model govt. schools serving intended purpose of facilitating entry of students into professional courses

February 10, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

R Krishnamoorthy

Students of elite government schools and government model higher secondary schools in the State are the ones who have been availing themselves of the utility of the 7.5% horizontal reservation in undergraduate medical admissions.

The perceived ‘cognitive gap’ between deserving students of government higher secondary schools and their counterparts in private schools is apparently being bridged by this initiative. The elite school offers specialised coaching for bright government school students hailing from poor family background, encouraging them to perform well in the Plus Two examinations and NEET. Free lodging and boarding facilities are provided to the students, a senior official of school Education Department said.

Most of the students in the elite schools have been registering more than 1,000 out of 1,200, and have secured admissions in top-ranked government engineering colleges.

Likewise, the model schools are being established in educationally backward blocks to facilitate children who have willingness and ability to aspire for institutes of eminence in the country to succeed in their efforts.

The model schools offer quality academic inputs from both serving teachers and external experts. Professors from eminent institutions such as IITs and IISc are also invited to the model schools to equip the students with analytical skills and to train teachers in imparting the same.

Though the government has made a budgetary provision of ₹.18,251.53 crore for elementary and ₹17,743.53 crore for secondary and higher secondary education for the financial year 2022-23, the bulk of the funds are utiilised for payment of salaries and pension. Infrastructure and staff constraints bog down the performance of government schools in backward blocks.

It is to offset the negative impact that elite schools and model schools were started so that best coaching and training could be provided for the less privileged students free of cost.

These institutions are equipped with ‘smart classrooms’ for qualitative teaching-learning processes, a Headmaster of a government model higher secondary school said.

CONNECT WITH US