Eliminating AIADMK will only be a dream for DMK govt: Jayakumar

Former Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday said the DMK government cannot eliminate the AIADMK by foisting cases against the Opposition’s party’s functionaries.

The AIADMK had faced a lot of oppressive measures from the DMK governments earlier but staged a comeback under its late leader Jayalalithaa with a lot of vigour and made several achievements, Mr. Jayakumar said while speaking to reporters here.

Ever since the DMK returned to power last year, it was hell bent on foisting cases against AIADMK functionaries instead of focussing on people’s issues, he charged.

Mr. Jayakumar was in Tiruchi to sign before the Cantonment police as per the condition while being granted bail by the Madras High Court in an attempt to murder case that was booked against him by Chennai City Police. The action came after a video went viral on social media where he was seen forcing a DMK cadre to remove his shirt and paraded him after suspecting him to have come to cast bogus votes on the urban civic bodies polling day last month.

As per the bail condition, Mr. Jayakumar must stay in Tiruchi for two weeks and sign before the Cantonment Police every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Mr. Jayakumar accompanied by former Ministers Vellamandi Natarajan and Valarmathi and party members came to the Cantonment police station in the morning and signed in a register.

