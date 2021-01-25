Eligibility determined for special recruitment drive

TIRUCHI

25 January 2021 22:02 IST

The Directorate of Collegiate Education has, through its regional offices, determined the qualifications of senior guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges who are eligible for service regularisation.

The exercise was carried out at the level of colleges by the respective principals, sources said.

As per Government Order 59, which, teachers’ organisations say, is yet to be released despite being passed on March 21, 2019. Those with specified qualification - Ph.D. with five years of experience in the same college prior to the date of GO, or a pass in NET/SLET with five years of experience in the same institution - are considered eligible to take part in the recruitment process.

While guest lecturers in existing government arts and science colleges and the 14 constituent colleges of State universities that went through the conversion process in the first phase have been considered eligible for posts, there is no clarity on whether those in the 27 constituent colleges that were recently converted into government arts and science colleges are in the reckoning.

But the Government Order does imply rather clearly that teachers of self-financed colleges and those recruited to handle self-supporting programmes in government-aided colleges, despite having put in several years of service, are not eligible to apply, a representative of a teachers’ organisation said.

Teachers of private colleges wonder why the government has chosen to conduct the special recruitment in ambiguous circumstances when it had the leverage to recruit teachers through general TRB (Teachers’ Recruitment Board) by assigning special weightage for guest lecturers in government colleges.

“There is a sense of discomfort over the hurried and opaque manner in which the recruitment process is progressing. A measure of transparency on the part of the Higher Education department will be highly appreciated,” a teacher of a self-financed college in Tiruchi said.