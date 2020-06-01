Eleven more test positive in central region

Eleven patients, including four transgender women, from the central region tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday. Of the 11 patients, five hail from Ariyalur, one from Perambalur, one from Pudukottai and four from Thanjavur districts.

In Ariyalur, four transwomen aged 60, 21, 55 and 25 who had travelled to Mumbai where they had been working returned to the district on May 28, when samples were lifted. They were made to stay at a quarantine facility until the results declared that they had tested positive.

The fifth patient, a 26-year-old man travelled to Meensurutti in Jayankondam block to his uncle’s house from Nagapattinam. He suffered from COVID-19 symptoms and influenza-like illness (ILI). The patient was tested on arrival and has been shifted along with the four transwomen to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Including these patients, the total number of positive cases in the district is 370.

In Thanjavur, four patients, all who returned from Chennai tested positive for the virus.

Two women aged 46 and 55 and two men, both 34-years-old were tested on May 30 after they began to show cold and fever symptoms. All four have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment, officials here said.

A man hailing from Perambalur tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. Aged 33, he belonged to Alathur in Perambalur but had been working at a hospital treating patients for the novel coronavirus in Chetpet, Chennai. Officials in Perambalur said that he had not visited the district in over three months. He is admitted to a private COVID-19 hospital in Chennai and is undergoing treatment.

A 22-year-old man hailing from Pudukottai town tested positive on Monday. The patient is undergoing treatment at the Ranees Hospital.

Meanwhile, five patients hailing from Tiruchi and one from Theni who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) recovered from the infection and were discharged on Monday. The patients were provided with fruit baskets and were sent home on ‘108’ ambulances, official sources here said.

As on Monday, 13 patients from Tiruchi, two from Ariyalur, one from Chennai are undergoing treatment at the MGMGH while five people who returned on a flight and one person who travelled on a Sharmik special train are being monitored at a quarantine facility.