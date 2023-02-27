ADVERTISEMENT

Elevated corridor project put on hold until survey for metro line is carried out in Tiruchi

February 27, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Feasibility survey for the mass rapid transit system in the city to begin soon, says Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurating water supply from a new borewell and tank at Woraiyur in Tiruchi on Monday.

The Highways Department’s proposal to build three elevated corridors in Tiruchi has been put on hold, pending a survey to be carried out to explore the feasibility of introducing a mass rapid transit system in the city.

Disclosing this here to reporters on Monday, K.N.Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, said that the feasibility survey for the metro line in the city would begin soon.

“The Detailed Project Reports for the elevated corridors were ready and the projects were about to be sanctioned. However, the Metro [Chennai Metro Rail Limited] authorities have requested us to wait until the completion of the survey,” Mr.Nehru said.

The Highways Department, in an attempt to ease traffic congestion in the city, had proposed to build three elevated corridors in the city -- between Anna Statue and Railway Junction; Odathurai near the Cauvery River and Mallachipuram; and between the Head Post Office Junction and Puthur.

The Department had finalised the alignments for the corridors and submitted the land plan schedule identifying the land required for the construction of the three structures. It had carried out soil investigations every 25 metres along the proposed alignment of the corridors as part of the DPR preparation process.

Mr.Nehru disclosed that the renovated bridge across the River Cauvery in the city would be declared open before March 3. He also indicated that the Tiruchi Corporation is working on drawing up a plan to execute a combined drinking water supply water scheme to ensure 24-hour water supply to the extension areas. The plan was to draw about 50 million litres a day (MLD) from the rivers Cauvery and Coleroon for the new scheme. Mr.Nehru did not anticipate any problem in ensuring adequate drinking water supply to major cities and towns across the State during the summer.

Earlier, Mr.Nehru inaugurated supply of drinking water from a couple of borewells sunk by the Corporation in Woraiyur area and an Anganwadi building in the city in the presence of Collector M.Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M.Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R.Vaithinathan and other officials.

