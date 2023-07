July 15, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A damaged elephant statue was unearthed at Thirubhuvanam near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district during a road expansion work.

Inquiries reveal that the elephant statue depicting the animal holding a round object in its trunk was unearthed by the workers engaged in the Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai road expansion work while they were digging the road kerb on Friday evening. Subsequently, the unearthed object was handed over to the Thiruvidaimaruthur tahsildar, sources said.