Elephant rehabilitation centre moves towards fodder self-sufficiency

Captive pachyderms enjoying a bath in a pond created inside the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi.

TIRUCHI

06 October 2020 23:09 IST

It has created a two-acre plot to raise sorghum

The Forest Department has developed a fodder plot inside the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near here. At present, there are seven captive elephants at the centre.

The fodder plot to grow sorghum has been created on nearly two hectares on the 20-hectare premises and the crop is getting ready for harvest. Forest officials have used organic manure to raise the plant.

The centre, adjoining Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, became functional in September last when the first captive elephant, Malachi, was translocated from Madurai to the centre. Subsequently, five more captive elephants, including three pachyderms owned by Kanchi Mutt, were brought at different times. The latest entrant, Deivanai, was brought from Tiruppankundram Subramania Swamy Temple in Madurai district in June during lockdown.

A balanced dietary schedule prescribed by veterinarians for the seven elephants is followed here.

Forest officials say they decided to use a portion of the sprawling centre to develop a fodder plot with the twin objectives of expanding the greenery inside and for feeding the pachyderms.

“Sorghum is rich in fibre, potassium and micro-nutrients, making it suitable for elephants for consumption,” says S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests, Thanjavur Circle. He also holds additional charge of Tiruchi Circle.

The Forest Department has also planned to expand the fodder plot to nearly 10 hectares in the near future as this will enable in meeting green fodder requirements and avert the need to buy from outside which is the case at present.

The centre has a team of seven mahouts, who are assisted by kaavadis, to look after the captive pachyderms, which are housed in separate sheds. Also, there are a couple of ponds and showers for the elephants to take bath, seven water troughs to drink water, 11 sheds and a two-km walkway for daily exercise.

In addition to these facilities, there is a veterinary centre, separate kitchen to prepare dietary food for the elephants and quarters to accommodate the mahouts and kaavadis. Five borewells have been sunk to meet the water requirements. Eight surveillance cameras have been installed for real time monitoring even in mobile phones.

According to Mr. Ramasubramanian, green fodder, including sorghum, naanal grass, coconut leaves, vaagai and alanthalai, are given to elephants, besides seasonal fruits and vegetables such as water melon, carrots and pumpkins. Cooked food such as raagi balls mixed with jaggery and salt are fed to the animals.

The health condition of every elephant is closely monitored by local and forest veterinarians from Coimbatore and Vandalur Zoological Park. The animals have developed strong bonding and started communicating with each other inside the green environment, adds Mr. Ramasubramanian.