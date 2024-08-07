GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant helps to park temple car at its base

Published - August 07, 2024 05:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Dharmambal, the temple elephant, helps in parking the temple car at its base in Thiruvaiyaru on Tuesday.

Dharmambal, the temple elephant, helps in parking the temple car at its base in Thiruvaiyaru on Tuesday.

Much to the delight of devotees, Dharmbambal, the elephant of Sri Dharmasamvardhini Sametha Panchanatheeswarar Temple, helped them in parking the temple car after it was pulled around the temple at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Dharmambal, guided by its mahout, assists women devotees in pulling the temple car along the four Mada Veedhis on Aadi Pooram every year. The elephant would push the wooden car from behind as the devotees drag the temple car along the Mada Veedhis. This year too, the elephant assisted them in pulling the wooden car during the car festival held as part of the annual Aadi Pooram festival on August 6.

When the car returned to the deck around noon, the women devotees could not position the car in the perfect position and bring down the decorated panchaloka idol of Goddess Dharmasamvardhini from the temple car through the steps of the car deck. The elephant gently pushed one of the car wheels from the front to help park at the deck.

The Aadi Pooram festival at Sri Dharmasamvardhini Sametha Panchanatheeswarar temple commenced on July 29 and ended on August 7.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.