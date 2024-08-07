Elephant helps to park temple car at its base

Much to the delight of devotees, Dharmbambal, the elephant of Sri Dharmasamvardhini Sametha Panchanatheeswarar Temple, helped them in parking the temple car after it was pulled around the temple at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Dharmambal, guided by its mahout, assists women devotees in pulling the temple car along the four Mada Veedhis on Aadi Pooram every year. The elephant would push the wooden car from behind as the devotees drag the temple car along the Mada Veedhis. This year too, the elephant assisted them in pulling the wooden car during the car festival held as part of the annual Aadi Pooram festival on August 6.

When the car returned to the deck around noon, the women devotees could not position the car in the perfect position and bring down the decorated panchaloka idol of Goddess Dharmasamvardhini from the temple car through the steps of the car deck. The elephant gently pushed one of the car wheels from the front to help park at the deck.

The Aadi Pooram festival at Sri Dharmasamvardhini Sametha Panchanatheeswarar temple commenced on July 29 and ended on August 7.