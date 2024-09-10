Elementary school teachers stage demonstrations in support of their demands

A section of government elementary school teachers owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Organisations Joint Action Council staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and Pudukottai on Monday in support of their charter of demands. Many teachers abstained from work in both districts.

The demonstration in Tiruchi, which lasted over an hour, was held near the District Collectorate and led by TETOJAC district convenor Neelakandan. Around 100 teachers participated in the demonstration .

They demanded the cancellation of Government Order No. 243 and wanted the implementation of the old pension scheme as promised and withdrawal of the new pension scheme, among others.

The demonstration in Pudukottai was held in front of the office of the Chief Educational Officer led by TETOJAC district secretary Thavamani, said police sources.

