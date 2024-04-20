Electronic voting machines moved to strong rooms with three-tier security

April 20, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in Friday’s Lok Sabha elections were shifted to the designated strong rooms in the respective constituencies in the central region.

The strong rooms would be guarded round the clock by the armed Central and State police personnel. Besides, web cameras have been installed at the counting centre to ensure continuous monitoring, the officials said.

In Tiruchi, the EVMs were moved to the strong room at Jamal Mohamed College, which is the counting centre in the city. The strong rooms were sealed in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Election Observer (General) Dinesh Kumar, and agents of the candidates.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said the strong room had been provided with three-tier security. Closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have been installed for round-the-clock monitoring. “I and the City Police Commissioner will visit the centre every day to check if everything is alright,” he said.

Returning Officers of the other five Lok Sabha constituencies and Election Observers inspected the sealing of EVMs in the strong rooms.