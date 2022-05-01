Electrocution deaths | Revenue Secretary continues inquiry for second day

The electrocuted temple chariot came in contact with a high voltage electric cable during a chariot procession at Appar Swamy Mutt at Kalimedu in Thanjavur district on April 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

May 01, 2022 19:34 IST

‘Inquiry conducted with 12 residents of Kalimedu village and eight officials of various departments’

Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, who was appointed by the State government to probe into Kalimedu electrocution deaths, conducted inquiries with people of the village and eyewitnesses for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Mr. Jayant spent over two hours at the accident site. Besides recording statements of the witnesses, he measured the length of the road and the distance between the road surface and the high tension power lines. He also checked the condition of the wire that was used to illuminate the chariot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several residents of the village, who took part in the chariot procession event on April 27, explained the circumstances that led to the electrocution, which claimed 11 lives. Mr. Jayant recorded the statements of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), health and other officials at the Collector Office. He also received petitions and suggestions from members of the public regarding the accident and the steps to be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future.

In an informal chat with journalists, the Revenue Secretary said he had so far conducted inquiry with 12 residents of Kalimedu village and eight officials of various departments. Field visits and inquiries with witnesses and those recuperating in the hospitals would bring more clarity to the incident. The statements of various persons had to be analysed to check for contradictions.

He said he would submit a report to the government after an in-depth study. It would contain recommendations to prevent such accidents in the future.

Mr. Jayant said people could continue to submit the documents or provide information about the incident at the Collector Office here. If needed, he would make more field visits. Later, he visited Uthirapathiswarar temple at Thiruchenkattankudi in Nagapattinam district and collected inputs on the death of P. Deeparajan, who was run over by a wheel of the chariot. He was attempting to place blocks on the wheels to check the chariot speed, when the accident occurred.