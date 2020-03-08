Electrification work till Karaikal to be over soon

Overhead electrification work up to Karaikal from Tiruvarur is expected to be completed by this month-end, Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas said on Friday.

Mr. Thomas told reporters at Karaikal that electrification works up to Karaikal Port would be completed by April. “Thereafter we plan to operate all trains from Karaikal Port and Karaikal on electric traction,” he said. Central Organisation for Railway Electrification has undertaken this work.

When asked about Karaikal-Peralam new line, Mr. Thomas said the project had been sanctioned. “As of now there is a shortage of funds. As and when funds are released, the work will begin,” he said.

Mr. Thomas said he would inspect the Karaikal Port which gave the Southern Railway maximum revenue and maximum loading of coal for Mettur dam thermal power plant and also for other areas in and around Karaikal. The General Manager said he had come to see the needs of the Karaikal Port to improve the handling of traffic by rail to the maximum.

Later in the day Mr. John Thomas planned a ‘window trailing’ inspection on board a special train from Karaikal to Tiruchi.

Doubling work

Later, speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Mr.Thomas said doubling work on the Main Line between Villupuram and Thanjavur could be taken up only after obtaining sanction from the Railway Board. However, the ongoing electrification of the Main Line section between Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur was nearing completion and would be completed by June 2020 .

Stating that the request for Super Fast service and introduction of new trains on the Main Line section have come from the Member of Parliament, Thanjavur, S.S.Palanimanickam and the rail users associations in Thanjavur district, Mr.John Thomas said the process of posting gatekeepers at the level crossings in Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section would get completed by June. Thereafter, the running time of the lone passenger service being operated in the section would get reduced.

Earlier, the Southern Railway General Manager declared open a retiring room complex, constructed at a cost of around ₹2 crore on the Thanjavur Railway Junction premises, for the benefit of the train crew.

He also inspected the Railway Health Unit functioning at an old building on the Junction premises.