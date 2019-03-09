Electrification work nearing completion

With overhead electrification work in the Tiruchi - Thanjavur double line section having reached the advanced stage of completion, the inspection of the newly electrified stretch by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru is expected to take place soon.

The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) which is executing the project has established around 2,900 electric masts and about 185 portals covering both railway tracks besides loop lines along the 50-km Tiruchi - Thanjavur broad gauge section.

The Tiruchi - Thanjavur electrification work is part of the Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Tiruvarur - Karaikal overhead electrification project taken up simultaneously along various stretches.

An official said overhead wiring work from Tiruchi to Thanjavur had been completed in both directions. Final adjustments were being carried out which are expected to be completed soon. Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, has been invited to inspect the newly electrified stretch. Prior to his visit, CORE officials have planned to carry out a trial run by operating a electric loco with a tower wagon attached to it. The trial run is expected to be carried out next week on stretch.