Electrification project gets under way

TIRUCHI

Preliminary works connected with electrifying the Tiruchi -Karaikudi broad gauge section via Pudukottai, Tirumayam and Chettinad have been initiated during the lockdown by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

The overhead electrification works have commenced both from the Tiruchi end as well as on the Karaikudi side simultaneously to cover the nearly 93-km single line broad gauge stretch.

The Tiruchi-Karaikudi stretch is a major broad gauge section sanctioned by the Railway Board, New Delhi, for carrying out the overhead electrification project. A senior railway officer told The Hindu that the foundation works along the stretch commenced a few days ago at identified locations for erection of overhead electrical masts.

The preliminary works have begun notwithstanding the lockdown by adhering to necessary safety precautions at the work sites in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Field-level officials involved in the project were wearing masks and ensuring personal distancing at the work site.

The overhead electrification work has been awarded to Larsen & Toubro Limited under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode for faster execution of the project.

Although the overhead electrification project would not require any additional land, foundation works would take substantial time due to the different soil conditions along the stretch ahead of laying of electrical masts and portals, the officer further said. The project is being executed as part of the Indian Railways’ thrust to electrify all railway sections over the course of time.

The officer said the electrification project on the Tiruchi - Karaikudi BG stretch which has begun in right earnest has been targeted for completion by June next year. As part of the project, the CORE would be establishing a 110 kv power substation at Karaikudi which comes under the jurisdiction of the Madurai railway division. The CORE has submitted an application to theTangedco for supply of power. The plan was also to electrify the stretches from Karaikudi to Manamadurai and from Manamadurai to Virudhunagar.

The Chennai - Karaikudi - Chennai Pallavan expresses via Tiruchi and Pudukottai; Tiruchi - Rameswaram - Tiruchi passengers; Mannargudi - Manamadurai - Mannargudi passengers were some of the daily train services that were in operation on the Tiruchi - Karaikudi BG section till the lockdown was clamped in late - March due to COVID-19 pandemic leading to complete suspension of passenger trains.

The CORE had already energised the Tiruchi - Thanjavur-Tiruvarur-Nagapattinam - Nagore -Karaikal BG stretch and has taken up overhead electrification works on the Nagapattinam - Velankanni separate railway line covering a distance of about 10 k.m The project is expected to be completed by August.