Electrification of Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section to be completed in two phases

The first portion from Tiruvarur to Thiruthuraipoondi is targeted for completion by March 2025

TIRUCHI The Southern Railway Construction Organisation, which is executing the overhead electrification projects in the 149-km Tiruvarur - Karaikudi broad gauge section, which covers four districts, has planned to complete the works in two phases.

The Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section via Thiruthuraipoondi, Pattukottai and Aranthangi will be the last major stretch falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division to be electrified.

Sanctioned by the Railway Board, New Delhi, in July last, the overhead electrification project was entrusted with the Southern Railway Construction Organisation, which is currently carrying out the works in the stretch from Tiruvarur to Thiruthuraipoondi.

Erection of masts was currently under way with the construction organisation targeting to complete the overhead electrification works between Tiruvarur and Thiruthuraipoondi by March 2025 along with the ongoing electrification project in the 37-km broad gauge from Thiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiyampalli, which also falls in Tiruchi Division’s jurisdiction, according to a railway official here.

The Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli electrification works are apace separately at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore.

Following completion of the electrification works in the Tiruvarur - Thiruthuraipoondi stretch, the portion from Thiruthuraipoondi to Karaikudi would be taken up in a full-fledged manner, the official said adding that the entire project is being carried out at an estimated cost of ₹143 crore.

The Tiruvarur - Karaikudi is a single line section which was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge in phases a few years ago. Approval was accorded by the Railway Board separately for electrifying the section after it was thrown open to rail traffic following completion of the gauge conversion project.

This section covers parts of Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga districts.

The official said plans were afoot to complete the overhead electrification works in the portion from Thiruthuraipoondi to Karaikudi via Pattukottai, Adhirampattinam and Aranthangi by December 2025.

Two traction substations are to be established - one at Thiruthuraipoondi and the other at Pattukottai - as part of the project. Presently, express trains being operated on the Tiruvurar - Karaikudi section are being hauled by diesel locomotives.

The completion of electrification project would pave the way for the operation of express and freight trains hauled by electric locomotives without a loco changeover at Tiruvarur Junction.