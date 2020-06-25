Electrification of Tiruchi - Pudukottai section to commence soon

Overhead electrification works on the Tiruchi - Pudukottai broad gauge section is expected to commence early next month. The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) has been entrusted with the task of executing the electrification project on the nearly 60-kilometre single line stretch.

The design for the electrification project has been prepared and sent for approval. Once the approval comes through, the foundation works for the electrification project would commence.

A senior railway official said the foundation works for the project was expected to commence early next month. The foundation works would consume a lot of time due to different soil conditions along the stretch and being more laborious. The Tiruchi - Pudukottai electrification work is part of the Tiruchi - Pudukottai - Karaikudi - Sivaganga-Manamadurai- Virudhunagar BG section overhead electrification project.

The official said Larsen & Toubro Limited has been awarded the electrification work with the project from Tiruchi - Pudukottai expected to be completed early next year. Much would also depend on the availability of material required for the project during the current lockdown period, the official further said.

Karaikal Port

The official said the CORE has almost completed the overhead electrification work on the Karaikal Port side connecting it with Nagore. The electrical line was expected to be commissioned by this month-end.

Post commissioning, all freight trains leaving Karaikal Port to different destinations and those arriving there would be hauled by electric locomotive. Presently, freight trains from and to Karaikal Port, falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division's limits, were being hauled by diesel locomotive. The CORE had already electrified the entire broad gauge stretch from Tiruchi to Karaikal via Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagore and Nagapattinam.

The official further said the ongoing electrification work on the Cuddalore - Vriddhachalam broad gauge line, also falling under Tiruchi Railway Division, was expected to be completed by December this year. The next portion from Vriddhachalam to Salem would be completed next financial year.