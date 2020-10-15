Electrification of Nagapattinam -Velankanni almost complete

Overhead electrification project taken up on the Nagapattinam - Velankanni broad gauge line is almost over. The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) which was entrusted with the task of electrifying the 10-kilometre small stretch took up the works during the lockdown period a couple of months ago.

The Nagapattinam - Velankanni overhead electrification work is part of the Tiruchi -Karaikal electrification project executed by the CORE. The entire stretch from Tiruchi to Karaikal via Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagore and Nagapattinam has already been energised.

A senior railway official said electrification works on the Nagapattinam -Velankanni broad gauge stretch has almost been completed. The works had been completed within a span of three months during the lockdown period. Labourers from North Indian States were engaged during the lockdown period for installation of overhead electrical equipment along the small stretch, the official further said.

This stretch would soon become another section in the vast limits of Tiruchi Railway Division to get electrified. Approval would have to be obtained from the Electrical Inspector of the Government of India for charging the Nagapattinam -Velankanni broad gauge line, the official further said.

The CORE, he said, had also simultaneously taken up overhead electrification works on the Nidamangalan -Mannargudi (10 km) section which also falls under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Division.

Foundation works have been completed with installation of electric masts currently under way between Nidamangalam and Mannargudi. The official said the plan was to complete this portion in a couple of months adding that the foundation works for electrifying the Tiruchi -Pudukottai broad gauge section was under way.