Electricall-operated barriers being installed at level- crossings in Tiruchi railway division

Southern Railway has embarked on installing Electrically Operated Lifting Barriers (EOLB) at level-crossings in Tiruchi Railway Division to enable swift operation of the gates and enhance efficiency in train operations.

The work of installing EOLBs has been completed in 22 level-crossing gates at present with work in progress at 15 more gates in the division. The Tiruchi Railway Division accounts for 495 level-crossing gates of which 348 are interlocked.

The EOLBs have been installed at interlocked gates in Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore Port, Tiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vriddhachalam sections, the official said. In mechanically operated systems, the gates are opened and closed by rotating winches with wire ropes enabling the lifting and lowering of the barriers. This process typically takes the gatekeepers a few minutes.

At electrically operated lifting barrier gates, a control panel with knobs and push buttons along with LED indications have been provided. The barriers can be operated individually or simultaneously and the time required for opening or closing is less than 12 seconds, an official said. A lock pawl is provided to secure the boom in a horizontal position when fully lowered. Safety protocols at these gates are completed without manual intervention.

Unlike mechanically operated gates, electrically operated gates eliminate the need for physical effort on the part of the gatekeepers to open or close them. They function using relay technology with push button operation, officials said and added that the cost of installing electrical barriers at each gate was around ₹20 lakh.

As a supplementary measure, manually operated sliding booms have been provided at these gates to deal with situations such as road vehicles hitting the lifting barriers causing damage to them. The installation of EOLBs is to enable swift operation of level-crossing gates and enhance efficiency in train operations, the official said and added that the reduced operational time of the lifting barriers significantly reduces waiting time of road users at the gates.

The Tiruchi Railway Division has sent a proposal to the Southern Railway headquarters seeking funds for the installation of EOLBs in 199 more gates in its jurisdiction. The Tiruchi Division has two major sections: the chord line stretch from Villupuram to Tiruchi via Vriddhachalam and Ariyalur and the mainline section from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, and Kumbakonam.

The Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Tiruvarur-Nagapattinam-Karaikal; Tiruvarur-Karaikudi via Thiruthuraipoondi, Pattukottai, Aranthangi; Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur via Peralam, Nannilam; Cuddalore-Vriddhachalam; Villupuram-Vellore Cantonment; Puducherry-Villupuram; Nagapattinam-Velankanni and Needamangalam-Mannargudi are the other broadgauge sections that fall under Tiruchi division.

EOLBs have been installed at 17 level-crossings on the Tiruchi-Dindigul broadgauge section which comes under the limits of the Madurai Railway Division.

