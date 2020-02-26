Electric trains in Villupuram -Mayiladuthurai BG section from March 1

TIRUCHI: Southern Railway has planned to operate few passenger trains hauled by electric locomotive on the Villupuram – Mayiladuthurai – Villupuram electrified section from March 1.

The decision to run electric trains up to Mayiladuthurai Junction comes days after the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle Bengaluru gave his authorisation for operation of passenger and freight trains after carrying out detailed inspection in the newly electrified portion of the main line section from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai.

The CRS who had also inspected another electrified stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur early this month had also given his statutory clearance for operation of electric loco hauled passenger and freight trains.

The plan was to initially operate three set of passenger trains hauled by electric locomotive from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai and back, senior divisional railway officials here told ‘The Hindu’ on Wednesday. Ahead of operation of passenger trains, the railway authorities had run freight train in that stretch a few days ago.

The move to operate electric loco hauled trains in the nearly 120-km stretch from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai has been communicated to officials of different railway departments in Tiruchi Railway Division. Presently, express trains on the main line section are being hauled by diesel locomotive.

The 228-km long main line section from Villupuram Junction to Thanjavur Junction via Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur Junction, falling under the limits of Tiruchi Railway Division, is being electrified in stages. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, which is executing the overhead electrifying project had at first energised the portion from Villupuram to Cuddalore.

Subsequently, it took up the second stretch from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai for electrification. As part of the project, the RVNL had constructed a traction sub station at Cuddalore Port which was commissioned by the CRS while conducting the mandatory inspection on February 7 and 8. The RVNL is currently carrying out overhead electrification works in the final portion from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur .

A senior railway official said passenger trains hauled by electric locomotive were planned to be operated in the electrified stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur via Peralam and Nannilam in the next stage as the statutory clearance from the CRS had come.

Once overhead electrification works up to Thanjavur Junction was completed, it would pave the way for operation of electric loco hauled express trains such as the Cholan and Uzhavan expresses on the main line section. Electric locomotive have a better pick up and acceleration and were environmental friendly, the official added.

