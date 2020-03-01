Electric trains chug on energised section

Operation of passenger trains hauled by electric locomotive on the main line stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Villupuram and back commenced on Sunday following statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru.

The Southern Railway will operate three set of passenger trains on the nearly 110 km Mayiladuthurai – Villupuram – Mayiladuthurai broad section hauled by electric locomotive daily. The first passenger train hauled by a electric locomotive left for Villupuram from Mayiladuthurai Junction at around 5.40 a.m. on Sunday. A brief ritual was conducted at Mayiladuthurai to mark the occasion, said railway sources.

A senior railway official said operation of electric loco hauled passenger trains commenced from Villupuram side and from Mayiladuthurai side on Sunday. Prior to operation of passenger trains on the newly electrified section, these trains were hauled by diesel locomotive.

The operation of electric loco hauled passenger trains on the main line portion from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai and back has been introduced after obtaining mandatory clearance from the CRS.

The CRS who had inspected the electrified portion of the main line section from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai via Chidambaram and another separate stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur early last month had given his authorisation a few days later for introduction of electric loco hauled passenger and freight trains on both stretches.

Consequent to receiving the authorisation, the Southern Railway authorities at first operated an electric loco hauled freight train prior to operation of electric loco hauled passenger train.

The entire main line section from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam is being electrified by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Government of India enterprise.

Final phase

With overhead electrification works having been completed up to Mayiladuthurai Junction, the ongoing project has now entered the final phase with electrification works currently under way in the last portion from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur Junction.

The main line section, falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division’s jurisdiction, is one of the oldest stretches in the present Southern Railway zone.

The section was originally laid as a metre gauge over 120 years ago during the colonial era.

Subsequently, it was converted into a broad gauge section. With traffic having almost reached the saturation point on the main line section with a single track, it was time for the stretch to be taken up for track doubling works as this would eventually pave the way for operation of more trains on this section, says A. Giri, advisor, Thanjavur District Rail Users Association.