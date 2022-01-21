Electric loco trial run on Tiruchi - Karaikudi BG stretch soon

TIRUCHI

21 January 2022 17:26 IST

Overhead electrical equipment installation work over

With the completion of overhead electrical equipment installation work, trial run of anelectric locomotive is expected to be carried out soon on the Tiruchi -Pudukottai - Karaikudi broad gauge stretch.

Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) comingunder the Ministry of Railways took up the work on the 90-kmstretch at a cost of ₹90 crore. With wiring works along the entire stretch, includingyards, completed, safety checks were being conducted ahead of the trial run. A senior railway official told The Hindu on Friday that over 1,900 electric masts and portals had been installed on this stretch.Fine-tuning of overhead electrical equipment and safety checks were being carried out by CORE officials and those from Madurai railway division as this section comes under its limits. The safety checks of the overhead electrical system was being done using a tower wagon. Simultaneously, the process of obtaining approval from the Electrical Inspector of Government of India (EIG) was under progress to energise the section.The official exuded hope that the approval is expected soon. The plan is to carry out the trial run by deploying an electrical locomotive next week once the stretch is energised. The trial run by an electric locomotive would be conducted from Tiruchi to Karaikudi and back at the normal sectional speed to ensure fitness of the electrical installations, the official said. Presently, passenger and freight trains on this section are being hauled by diesel locomotives.The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru would inspect the stretch by next month as his clearance is mandatory for operation of electric loco-hauled passenger and freight trains.Overhead electrification works were also simultaneously going on from Karaikudi to Manamadurai, and Manamadurai to Virudhunagar stretches, the official said.

Advertising

Advertising