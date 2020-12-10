Electoral roll revision: special drive to be conducted

About 65,000 applications have been received for inclusion and deletion of names in the electoral rolls in the district so far.

Of them, 58,123 applications have been accepted and 2,895 forms were rejected, according to Collector S. Sivarasu.

Pointing out that the Election Commission had ordered a summary revision of the electoral rolls with January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, he urged all those who attain the age of 18 on the qualifying date to get themselves enrolled in the voters list.

Speaking at an all party meeting held here on Thursday, he said that several youngsters, who had attained the age of 18, were yet to show interest to include their names in the electoral rolls. A special drive would be conducted on Saturday and Sunday for inclusion/deletion in the electoral rolls. The Election Commission has appointed Sajjansingh R. Chavan, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, as Roll Observer for the district. He would visit the special camps on Saturday and Sunday.

The Collector said that the political parties could play a pro active role in updating the electoral rolls.

Mr. Sivarasu also disclosed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to be used in the upcoming Assembly polls in the district will be brought from Maharashtra. About 1,120 ballot units, 3,490 control units and 4,560 VVPAT units would be used in nine Assembly constituencies of the district. The Election Commission had made arrangements to bring the machines as soon as possible.

Malaikottai V. Ayyappan (AIADMK), K.N. Sekaran (DMK), A. Tirupathi (DMDK), R. Ganesh (BJP), T. Suresh (CPI) and K.V.S. Induraj (CPI M) were among those who participated in the all-party meeting.