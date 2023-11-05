HamberMenu
Electoral Roll Observer reviews summary revision

November 05, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Electoral Roll Observer K. Veeraraghava Rao visiting a special camp for inclusion and deletion of voters in Karur on Sunday. Collector M. Thangavel looks on.

Karur District Observer for Electoral Rolls and Commissioner for Tamil Nadu Technical Education K. Veeraraghava Rao on Sunday asked the officials to step up the campaign for the inclusion of all eligible voters in the electoral rolls.

Reviewing the process of inclusion and deletion of voters in summary revision of electoral rolls here he said that the Election Commission had come out with a campaign to prepare error-free electoral rolls. The rules and regulations of the Election Commission should be fully adhered while carrying out the process.

Mr. Rao said special camps should be conducted in all designated areas of Karur, Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram and Kulithalai constituencies. The applications for inclusion, deletions and change of address should be processed immediately. The new voters should utilise the opportunity to find their names in the electoral rolls. The political parties should also help the officials to prepare the electoral rolls as per the EC norms.

Later, accompanied by M. Thangavel, Mr. Rao visited various places in the district and checked the special camps for deletion and inclusion of voters.

