Electoral Roll Observer carries out random checks in Ariyalur

December 08, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Electoral Roll Observer N. Venkatachalam on Friday carried out random checks to ascertain the veracity of claims of voters, who had applied for deletion and inclusion of their names in the voters lists. Accompanied by Collector J. Annie Mary Swarna, Mr. Venkatachalam visited various houses here and interacted with the voters to verify their claims. The officials checked and cross checked the name and address of the voters. Later, Mr. Venkatachalam held a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties at the Collector’s office. He asked them to cooperate with the officials in enrolling all eligible voters.

