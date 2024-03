March 07, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Condemning the extension sought by the State Bank of India in the Supreme Court for submitting details of the electoral bonds issued, the Congress members staged a protest at various places across the district on Thursday. In Tiruchi city, the protest was held in front of the SBI office near the Central Bus Stand. Similar protests were held in Manachanallur and Tiruverumbur in the district.