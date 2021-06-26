Elective surgeries to resume in GHs

S. Uma, Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, addresses a review meeting in Thoothukudi on Friday.

26 June 2021 17:58 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

With the second wave of COVID-19 showing signs of easing, the government and government medical college hospitals have been told to resume elective surgeries which had been postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic, S. Uma, Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after chairing a meeting with the public health department officials of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts to review the ongoing anti-COVID-19 operations and the preparations for the possible third wave, Dr. Uma said the government hospitals and the medical college hospitals across Tamil Nadu were giving excellent treatment to the COVID-19 patients under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme that saved thousands of lives, especially the patients from poor background.

The Chief Minister, with the objective of ensuring quality treatment to the below poverty line patients, had capped the treatment charges in the private hospitals on May 22 and this amount was being reimbursed under the CMCHIS.

Before May 7 last, 1,450 COVID-19 patients got benefited to the tune of ₹ 6 crore while ₹ 400 crore had been paid to over 22,000 COVID-19 patients since May 7, she said.

“The timely step of capping the treatment charges by the Chief Minister in private hospitals has saved thousands of patients from the viral infection and being trapped in financial crisis,” Dr. Uma said adding that a transparent online system had been put in place to redress the grievances of the patients.

The Project Director said Tamil Nadu had emphatically tackled the second wave of COVID-19 and had put in place all arrangements for facing third wave.

“All these hospitals have been told to dedicate a portion of their premises for admitting these patients for the elective surgical procedures while there will be no complacency in dealing with the COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Uma said.

On the mucormycosis cases, the Project Director said so far 350 such cases had been treated after they recovered from the viral infection. Moreover, this treatment had been brought under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme even if the patients underwent treatment in the private eye hospitals.

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj was present.