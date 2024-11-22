Elections to Town Vending Committee in Tiruchi deferred

Elections to the town vending committee, scheduled to be held on Friday, was deferred following an interim injunction granted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court based on a petition filed by the street vendors.

The Tiruchi Corporation had notified that polling to elect members of the committee would be held on November 22 and had received nominations. The committee would have representatives from categories of Scheduled Castes, women, persons with disabilities, minorities , backward classes, and others.

Election was to be held as mandated under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules, 2015.

However, street vendors’ associations had been demanding a fresh and proper enumeration and postponement of elections. Members of the Federation of All Street Vendors Associations staged a protest in the city recently to press the demand.

The federation had alleged that the survey done by the Corporation was not conducted properly as the list contained names of people who were not engaged in street vending and even had names of some autorickshaw drivers, women working in self-help groups, and tailors. Vendors from Samayapuram, Manachanallur, and Lalgudi municipal limits had been included in the list, the federation said and sought a fresh survey of street vendors in the city.