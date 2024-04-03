Election officials seize jewellery worth ₹3.5 crore in Pudukottai

April 03, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Election authorities on Wednesday seized jewellery worth ₹3.5 crore during a vehicle check at Boothakudi Tollgate near Viralimai on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

According to sources, the Static Surveillance Team, which was checking vehicles at Boothakudi Tollgate, intercepted a four-wheeler carrying gold, silver and diamond ornaments.

The occupants of the vehicle presented some documents and claimed that the ornaments were old and were taken from Tiruchi to Madurai. However, the officials seized the jewellery pending verification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.