Election officials seize jewellery worth ₹3.5 crore in Pudukottai

April 03, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Election authorities on Wednesday seized jewellery worth ₹3.5 crore during a vehicle check at Boothakudi Tollgate near Viralimai on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

According to sources, the Static Surveillance Team, which was checking vehicles at Boothakudi Tollgate, intercepted a four-wheeler carrying gold, silver and diamond ornaments.

The occupants of the vehicle presented some documents and claimed that the ornaments were old and were taken from Tiruchi to Madurai. However, the officials seized the jewellery pending verification.