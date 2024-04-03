GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Election officials seize jewellery worth ₹3.5 crore in Pudukottai

April 03, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Election authorities on Wednesday seized jewellery worth ₹3.5 crore during a vehicle check at Boothakudi Tollgate near Viralimai on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

According to sources, the Static Surveillance Team, which was checking vehicles at Boothakudi Tollgate, intercepted a four-wheeler carrying gold, silver and diamond ornaments.

The occupants of the vehicle presented some documents and claimed that the ornaments were old and were taken from Tiruchi to Madurai. However, the officials seized the jewellery pending verification.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.