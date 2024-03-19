ADVERTISEMENT

Election officials seize ₹7.5 lakh in Tiruchi

March 19, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Election authorities seized cash to the tune of ₹7.5 lakh at various places during vehicle checks on Tuesday (March 19, 2024).

According to sources, the seizures of cash include ₹1.5 lakh found by a Static Surveillance Team which was checking vehicles at Karumandapam. The team checked an SUV sporting the DMK flag and found that the occupant of the vehicle, R. Ilamchezhian, a DMK functionary, was carrying ₹1.5 lakh. Since he did not have proper documents, the officials seized the money and deposited it at the Treasury.

In another incident, a flying squad seized ₹2.84 lakh during a vehicle check at Uyyakondam Thirumalai. The occupant had no proper documents to carry cash beyond ₹50,000. Another team seized ₹74,500 from R. Sandanakumar of Varagur at Pettavaithalai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US