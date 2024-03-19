Election officials seize ₹7.5 lakh in Tiruchi

March 19, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Election authorities seized cash to the tune of ₹7.5 lakh at various places during vehicle checks on Tuesday (March 19, 2024).

According to sources, the seizures of cash include ₹1.5 lakh found by a Static Surveillance Team which was checking vehicles at Karumandapam. The team checked an SUV sporting the DMK flag and found that the occupant of the vehicle, R. Ilamchezhian, a DMK functionary, was carrying ₹1.5 lakh. Since he did not have proper documents, the officials seized the money and deposited it at the Treasury.

In another incident, a flying squad seized ₹2.84 lakh during a vehicle check at Uyyakondam Thirumalai. The occupant had no proper documents to carry cash beyond ₹50,000. Another team seized ₹74,500 from R. Sandanakumar of Varagur at Pettavaithalai.