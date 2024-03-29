ADVERTISEMENT

Election officials check the Transport Minister’s vehicle

March 29, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials checking the vehicle of Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar at Asthinapuram in Ariyalur on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Election authorities on Friday checked the vehicle of Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar at Hasthinapuram

According to sources, a flying squad personnel stopped the vehicle of the Minister when they were carrying out random checks on the Ariyalur-Jayamkondam road. When the officials wanted to check the vehicle, he opened the doors. They subsequently checked a few bags kept in the car boot. Since they found nothing incriminating the officials allowed Mr. Sivasankar to proceed. He thereafter proceeded to Jayamkondam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US