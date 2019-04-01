Election office gutted

The election office put up by DMK in ward number 39 of Thanjavur Corporation was gutted in a fire that broke out on Sunday night.

Inquiries showed that the small office in Municipal Colony had a thatched roof that caught fire around 10.30 p.m. Subsequently, police and fire service personnel were alerted.

Fire tenders were rushed in and the blaze was put out within half-an-hour. Medical College Police have registered a case and are investigating.