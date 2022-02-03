TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 03 February 2022 22:58 IST
Election observer appointed
Updated: 03 February 2022 22:58 IST
The State Election Commission has appointed Kalaiselvi Mohan as the Election Observer for the urban local body elections in Tiruchi district.
In a statement, Collector S. Sivarasu said the election observer could be contacted at 7402607587. People could bring it to her attention their grievances or complaints about the election to the urban local bodies in the district.
