Election observer appointed

TIRUCHI

03 February 2022 22:58 IST

The State Election Commission has appointed Kalaiselvi Mohan as the Election Observer for the urban local body elections in Tiruchi district.

In a statement, Collector S. Sivarasu said the election observer could be contacted at 7402607587. People could bring it to her attention their grievances or complaints about the election to the urban local bodies in the district.

