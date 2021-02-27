Election control room set up in Thanjavur

It will function round-the-clock at the Collectorate

A control room to receive complaints with respect to violations of model code of conduct and other election-related grievances or suggestions has been set up at the Collectorate here.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Saturday, the District Election Officer and Collector, M. Govinda Rao said that apart from toll-free number 1950, the general public could also dial 04362 230121 to bring the MCC violations to the notice of the officials or to air any grievances relating to the election process in the eight Assembly segments in Thanjavur district.

Returning Officers

Stating that the control room would function round-the-clock, he said the following officials would act as Returning Officers of the Constituencies indicated against their positions:

District Supply Officer, Thanjavur (94450 00286) - Thiruvidaimaruthur; Revenue Divisional Officer, Kumbakonam (94450 00466) – Kumbakonam; District Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer, Thanjavur (97867 59657) – Papanasam; District Backward Class and Minorities Welfare Officer, Thanjavur (94421 49101) – Thiruvaiyaru; Revenue Divisional Officer, Thanjavur (94450 00465) – Thanjavur; Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Thanjavur (94450 74594) – Orathanadu; Sub-Collector, Pattukottai (94450 00467) – Pattukottai; and Deputy Tahsildar (independent), Stamp Duty, Thanjavur (96001 75148) – Peravurani.

Adding that the political parties have been given two days’ time starting from the Election Commission’s announcement of the election date on Friday evening to erase their respective party election symbols and other announcements through wall paintings/plaques and to remove their party flags and flag masts from public places, the DEO said that flying squads, three for each constituency, have been formed to monitor the implementation/violations of the MCC.

In addition to the flying squads, three static surveillance teams for each Assembly segment had also been formed. The police have also set up check posts at nine entry points to the district to monitor movements of vehicles, he added.

Complaints/grievances relating to the election process could also be lodged with the Returning Officers, Mr. Govinda Rao added.