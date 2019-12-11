Election control room set up in Pudukottai

Ahead of the forthcoming local body polls, the Pudukottai district administration has opened a dedicated election control room besides forming flying squads for the upcoming elections.

The election control room has been established at the District Collectorate to enable general public convey local body poll related complaints to the control room in the telephone number 04322-221691.

Disclosing this at a meeting organised by the district administration here on Tuesday with representatives of recognised political parties in connection with the local body polls, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said seven flying squads had been formed for the upcoming elections.

A total number of 440 polling booths across the district had been identified as sensitive as per the present situation. Elections would be held in two-phases: December 27 and 30 with the first phase to be held in Annavasal, Viralimalai, Kundrandarkoil, Gandarvakottai, Karambakudi and Pudukottai panchayat unions. The second phase of polls would be held in Aranthangi, Arimalam, Avudaiyarkoil, Ponnamaravathy, Manamelkudi, Tirumayam and Tiruvarankulam panchayat unions.

The Collector made it clear to the representatives of political parties that they should not conduct election-related meetings and any other poll-related works in any offices and buildings belonging to the government and local bodies. Permission would not be granted for displaying banners and wall posters besides screening short films in the name of the contesting candidates or in political party names.

Candidates should maintain the accounts relating to poll-related expenditures from the time of filing of nominations till the announcement of results in the specified forms announced by the State Election Commission, the Collector further said adding that the candidates should submit the copy of it in 30 days from the time of declaration of results.

The nomination papers would be accepted till December 16 barring December 14 (Saturday) and December 15 (Sunday). Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai P.V. Arun Shakthi Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Saravanan, government officials from all departments and representatives of recognised political parties participated in the meeting, an official release said.