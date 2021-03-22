Election boycott banner removed

THANJAVUR

22 March 2021 18:17 IST

A banner declaring that a group of voters at Naduvakkarai Mangudi hamlet in Thiruvidaimaruthur (Reserved) Constituency in Thanjavur district have decided to boycott the Assembly election was removed by the Revenue Department on Monday.

According to sources, a group of 70 families residing in Puliyanthope area at Naduvakkarai Mangudi village has been seeking house site patta for the past two decades. As their plea was not considered by the Revenue Department, they have reportedly decided not to exercise their franchise in the election and put up a banner in their area declaring their intention.

On hearing the news, a Revenue Department staff arrived at the village and removed the banner, which was opposed by the locals, in vain.