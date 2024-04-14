Election awareness graffiti adorn Cauvery bridge

April 14, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Cauvery bridge, connecting Mela Chinthamani and Mambalasalai, was converted into a canvas for graffiti creating awareness among people on their duty to vote in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Slogans in large letters were painted on the road over the bridge, thereby intending to spread awareness among voters to cast their votes without fail. A group of professional painters were engaged overnight to draw the paintings.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who inspected the spot on Sunday, said it was aimed at disseminating information on the importance of casting votes on the poll day. Tiruchi City Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan and senior officials visited the spot.

To enable the painters to draw graffiti, the bridge was closed for traffic on Saturday night. Only two-wheelers were allowed on one side of the road. The bridge was reopened to traffic after the officials inspected the spot.

Suresh Venkatachalam, president, Srirangam Nagara Nala Sangam, said the closure of the bridge for traffic without prior notice forced the motorists to take a circuitous route to reach Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil via the new bridge across the Cauvery on Tiruchi-Chennai Highway. Traffic could have been allowed at least on a portion of the bridge.

