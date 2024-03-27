Election awareness campaigns under way

March 27, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A series of awareness campaigns urging the electorate to exercise their franchise and emphasising the need for achieving cent per polling in the Lok Sabha elections is currently under way in Perambalur, Karur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts.

The campaigns are being carried out through various modes, including circulation of awareness pamphlets. In an effort to reach out to the public, vans equipped with giant LED screens to show election-related short films and spread messages are being deployed in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

The LED screen-fitted vans are being sent to places in villages where the public gathered in large numbers. One such vehicle was deployed at Chettikulam in Perambalur district during the ‘Panguni Uthiram’ festival recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Karur district, a group of ‘karagattam’ artistes were engaged to send across the message at Thennilai village. A section of women self-help group members were involved in Thogamalai taluk in the district during an awareness rally held on Tuesday, said official sources.

Awareness stickers were also being pasted on State Transport Corporation buses and other vehicles as part of the ongoing campaigns, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.