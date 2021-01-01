Dinamalar Editor elected TDCA president

01 January 2021 18:41 IST

R. Ramasubbu, Editor, Dinamalar, Tiruchi, has been unanimously elected president of the Tiruchi District Cricket Association for 2020-23.

The following were elected as other office-bearers: S. Pradeep, S. Earnest Ravi, M. Meenakshisundaram, K. Premanathan, V. Vasudevan and K. Jeyakarna (vice-presidents); K. Sanjay (secretary); T. Kumar and V. Boobesh Nathan (joint-secretaries); M. Sakthivel (treasurer).

Advertising

Advertising