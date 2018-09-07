Elderly woman poisons young grandson, ends life

more-in

A 60-year-old woman allegedly murdered her nine-year-old grandson by giving him banana laced with poison and ended her life too in a similar way.

The incident occurred at Paramandur village near Avudaiyarkoil in the district on Wednesday.

C. Sornavalli and her grandson T. Pandi, a Class IV student in a panchayat union middle school at Paramandur, died in the early hours of Thursday at Pudukottai Government Hospital where they were admitted.

Police said poverty and fear over the future of her grandson after her death prompted Sornavalli to resort to the extreme step.

The boy's mother, Nageswari, had passed away and his father, Thangaraj, was an alcoholic, who did not show enough attention to his son, said the police.

The sources said Sornavalli allegedly mixed rat poison in the banana and offered a couple of them to her grandson who ate it. Thereafter, the woman too mixed the poison in banana and consumed it as well.

The aged woman told her relatives residing nearby about her action when they came to meet her on Wednesday evening.

The duo was rushed to Aranthangi Government Hospital from where they were referred to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Both died in the early hours of Thursday.

The bodies were handed over to the family members upon completion of post mortem.

Avudaiyarkoil police registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure against the woman on a complaint preferred by her elder son Paneerselvam.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)