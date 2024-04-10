Elderly woman murdered, gold chain missing

April 10, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 60-year-old woman was murdered and the gold chain she wore was taken away by unidentified persons at Poongudi village in Vellanur police station limits in the district on Tuesday evening. Police identified the victim as K. Periyanayagi of Poongudi village.

Police sources said the woman left her home in search of her cow in an agricultural field nearby when unidentified persons attacked her with an iron road on her head killing her on the spot and made away with around five sovereigns of gold chain she wore.

Police personnel conducted inquiries at the scene of crime and shifted the body for post mortem. Relatives of the victim and the locals staged a road roko on the Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway at Muthudaiyanpatti for over 30 minutes on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the accused. The protesters gave up their stir after the police held talks with them. The Vellanur police are investigating.

