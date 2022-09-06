Elderly woman murdered by grandson

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 06, 2022 19:58 IST

 An elderly woman was murdered allegedly by her grandson at Keelamedu in Inam Puliyur near here on Sunday night. The Somarasampet police arrested P. Suresh alias Perumal (28) on the charge of killing his grandmother G. Amirtham (65). 

Police sources said the woman who was staying in a thatched hut had been rearing some sheep and eking out her living. The accused Suresh used to demand money from his grandmother for his expenses. On Sunday night, he is said to have quarrelled with his grandmother and allegedly attacked her with a cricket stump killing her on the spot. The Somarasampet police have registered a case of murder. 

