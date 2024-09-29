Elderly woman murdered by grandson during a spat

A 43-year-old man allegedly murdered his 94-year-old grandmother at Sengattupatti in Thuraiyur taluk in the district in the early hours on Sunday. The Thuraiyur police are on the look out for the accused, P. Muraliraja, and have registered a case against him on a complaint lodged by his mother P. Bhanumathi, 70. The police gave the name of the murdered woman as R. Nagalakshmi. Muraliraja, who had divorced his wife, used to frequently demand money to consume liquor and quarrelled with his mother and grandmother on Saturday late night. He allegedly hit his grandmother with a wrench killing her on the spot.

