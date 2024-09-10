ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman killed while crossing Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway

Published - September 10, 2024 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI: 

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old woman was fatally knocked down while crossing Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway on Monday (September 9, 2024) 

K. Kamatchi, 68, a resident of Tiruverumbur, was killed when a two-wheeler collided against her near Sakthi Nagar bus stop when she attempted to cross the highway. She was taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi, but succumbed to her injuries, police sources said. 

The body was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government Hospital for post-mortem. Tiruverumbur police have registered a case and are investigating.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US