Elderly woman killed while crossing Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway

A 68-year-old woman was fatally knocked down while crossing Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway on Monday (September 9, 2024)

K. Kamatchi, 68, a resident of Tiruverumbur, was killed when a two-wheeler collided against her near Sakthi Nagar bus stop when she attempted to cross the highway. She was taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi, but succumbed to her injuries, police sources said.

The body was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government Hospital for post-mortem. Tiruverumbur police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.