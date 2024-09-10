GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly woman killed while crossing Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway

Published - September 10, 2024 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI: 

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old woman was fatally knocked down while crossing Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway on Monday (September 9, 2024) 

K. Kamatchi, 68, a resident of Tiruverumbur, was killed when a two-wheeler collided against her near Sakthi Nagar bus stop when she attempted to cross the highway. She was taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi, but succumbed to her injuries, police sources said. 

The body was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government Hospital for post-mortem. Tiruverumbur police have registered a case and are investigating.  

