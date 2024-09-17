GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly woman killed in accident near Perambalur

Published - September 17, 2024 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly woman was killed and four other passengers were injured when the car in which they were travelling hit a stationary lorry near Perambalur on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway on Tuesday.

G. Chellathai 73, along with her family members S. Thangeshwari 45, G. Sathish Kumar, 36, S. Saranya, 11, and S. Lasgith 7, were travelling in the car to Tirunelveli when the accident took place. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Perambalur. 

The Perambalur police have filed a case and are investigating. 

