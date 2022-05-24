Elderly woman held for murder

May 24, 2022 21:39 IST

Muthupettai police have arrested a septuagenarian on charges of murdering her daughter-in-law.

According to police, Ranjitham, 70, of Kazhugankadu hamlet near Muthupettai attacked her daugher-in-law, Dhanalakshmi, 35, wife of Mahendran, 38, with an iron rod on Saturday night at their house.

Subsequently, she was arrested by Muthupettai police after she allegedly confessed to the crime.

In her statement the elderly woman said she did not have cordial relationship with Dhanalakshmi, citing the latter’s inability to bear a child even after a decade of marriage. There were also problems between the couple due to this reason.

Ranjitham hit Dhanalakshmi with the iron rod while she was asleep in the house resulting in grievous head injuries. She allegedly took the help of her two grandsons to commit the crime.

Police also arrested Mehendran and his two sons. While Ranjitham and Dhanalakshmi were in under judicial custody in Thiruthuraipoondi sub-jail, the two boys were lodged in a juvenile home, police sources said.