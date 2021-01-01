Elderly woman found murdered

01 January 2021 18:46 IST

TIRUCHI

A 62-year-old widow A. Habeeba Beevi, who was staying alone, was found murdered in her house on Santhapettai Street in Thuvarankurichi on Friday morning. A stone and a nylon rope was found near the victim's body inside the house.

Police said the murder came to light when her neighbour came to the house of Habeeba Beevi whose body bore an injury below her right cheek. The woman had been selling sarees.

Advertising

Advertising

The police suspect the victim could have been strangulated to death using a nylon rope. Thuvarankurichi police conducted inquiries. A gold chain weighing nearly three sovereigns worn by the woman was found stolen. The body was sent to the Thuvarankurichi Government Hospital for post mortem. The Thuvarankurichi Police have registered a case of murder.